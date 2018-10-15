Michigan Senate candidates Stabenow, James to debate Monday

DETROIT - Senator Debbie Stabenow will face off against Republican candidate John James in a debate Monday afternoon at Motor City Casino in Detroit.

The Detroit Economic Club is hosting the debate starting at 12:30 p.m.

A WDIV/Detroit News poll from earlier this month showed Stabenow, Democrat who was first elected to the Senate in 2000, was leading John James by a margin of 52.7 percent-34.7 percent -- an 18-point lead.

