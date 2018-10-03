Michigan statewide ballot proposals for 2018 November election: What you need to know

Major proposals will appear on the November ballot in Michigan this year.

Voters will have the chance to approve or reject three major proposals that, if adopted, could change the landscape of politics in Michigan.

The 2018 General Election will be held on Nov. 6. Here are the three major proposals certified to appear on the ballot:

Proposal 18-1: Coalition to Regulation Marijuana Like Alcohol

Official ballot language:

A proposed initiated law to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana

products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana

through state-licensed retailers

This proposal would:

Allow individuals 21 and older to purchase, possess and use marijuana and marijuana-infused edibles, and grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal consumption.

to purchase, possess and use marijuana and marijuana-infused edibles, and grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal consumption. Impose a 10-ounce limit for marijuana kept at residences and require amounts over 2.5 ounces be secured in locked containers.

for marijuana kept at residences and require amounts over 2.5 ounces be secured in locked containers. Create a state licensing system for marijuana businesses and allow municipalities to ban or restrict them.

Permit retail sales of marijuana and edibles subject to a 10% tax , dedicated to implementation costs, clinical trials, schools, roads, and municipalities where marijuana businesses are located.

, dedicated to implementation costs, clinical trials, schools, roads, and municipalities where marijuana businesses are located. Change several current violations from crimes to civil infractions.

Proposal 18-2: Voters Not Politicians

Official ballot language:

A proposed constitutional amendment to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority

to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives

and U.S. Congress, every 10 years.

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Create a commission of 13 registered voters randomly selected by the Secretary of State: 4 each who self-identify as affiliated with the 2 major political parties; and 5 who self-identify as unaffiliated with major political parties.

Prohibit partisan officeholders and candidates, their employees, certain relatives, and lobbyists from serving as commissioners.

Establish new redistricting criteria including geographically compact and contiguous districts of equal population, reflecting Michigan’s diverse population and communities of interest.

Districts shall not provide disproportionate advantage to political parties or candidates.

Require an appropriation of funds for commission operations and commissioner compensation.

Proposal 18-3: Promote The Vote

Official ballot language:

A proposal to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and

straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and postelection audits to the Michigan Constitution

This proposed constitutional amendment would allow a United States citizen who is qualified to vote in Michigan to:

Become automatically registered to vote when applying for, updating or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued personal identification card, unless the person declines.

Simultaneously register to vote with proof of residency and obtain a ballot during the 2-week period prior to an election, up to and including Election Day.

Obtain an absent voter ballot without providing a reason.

Cast a straight-ticket vote for all candidates of a particular political party when voting in a partisan general election.

Three other proposals were enacted by the legislature and are not eligible to appear on the ballot, including:

PROTECTING MICHIGAN TAXPAYERS: Proposed initiated law to repeal the Prevailing

Wages and Fringe Benefits Act, 1965 PA 166, MCL 408.551 to 408.558. Petition filed on

November 3, 2017 and determined sufficient by the Board of State Canvassers on June 1, 2018.

With the Legislature’s enactment of the proposal on June 6, 2018, it is ineligible to appear on the

ballot.

MICHIGAN ONE FAIR WAGE: Proposed initiated law to gradually increase the hourly

minimum wage from $10.00 in 2019 to $12.00 in 2022. Petition filed on May 21, 2018 and

determined sufficient by the Board of State Canvassers on August 24, 2018. With the Legislature’s

enactment of the proposal on September 5, 2018, it is ineligible to appear on the ballot.

MI TIME TO CARE: Proposed initiated law to require employers to provide sick leave for

personal or family health reasons, subject to certain conditions. Petition filed on May 29, 2018 and

determined sufficient by the Board of State Canvassers on July 27, 2018. With the Legislature’s

enactment of the proposal on September 5, 2018, it is ineligible to appear on the ballot.

