Michigan teacher elected to State Senate in 7th District race

A Michigan teacher has been elected to the State Senate as a Democrat, in a district previously held by a Republican.

Dayna Polehanki, a Democrat and 2018 "Teacher of the Year" in New Haven, won the State Senate race in Michigan's 7th District on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Laura Cox.

The 7th District is currently held by Republican State Senator Patrick Colbeck, who will term out at the end of this year. Colbeck won the district by five points in 2014.

The 7th District covers parts of Livonia, Canton Township, Plymouth and Northville.

"I am humbled and honored to have earned the voters' support. This election is about bringing a new approach to Lansing - and approach that puts people over special interests to deliver clean water, better schools, and safe roads for every Michigan family," Polehanki said in a victory statement.

Polehanki, a Livonia resident, has been a high school English teacher for more than 16 years.

