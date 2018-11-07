Michigan voters approve proposal to expand absentee voting, voter registration

DETROIT - Michigan voters approved a proposal to expand absentee voting and to establish automatic voter registration.

What is Promote The Vote?

Promote the Vote is a broad coalition striving to reducing barriers to voting for all eligible Michiganders through a ballot proposal. By reducing barriers to voting and making our elections more secure, our democracy will better serve all Americans and our laws will better reflect the will of the people. Everyone deserves to have their vote secure and counted.

What will passage do in Michigan?

If adopted this ballot proposal will remove barriers to voting and ensure that every voter’s ballot is secure and counted on Election Day by:

Protecting the right to vote a secret ballot

Ensuring military service members and overseas voters get their ballots in time for their votes to count

Providing voters with the option to vote straight party

Automatically registering citizens to vote at the Secretary of State’s office unless the citizen declines

unless the citizen declines Allowing a citizen to register to vote until 15 days before an election by mail or in person. After that, citizens may register to vote in person with proof of residency up to and on Election Day.

by mail or in person. After that, citizens may register to vote in person with proof of residency up to and on Election Day. Providing all registered voters access to an absentee ballot for any reason

for any reason Ensuring the accuracy and integrity of elections by auditing election results

