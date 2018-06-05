Michigan voters to decide in November on legalizing recreational marijuana

LANSING - Michigan voters will decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana after the state legislature passed on taking up the issue.

Michigan lawmakers had until Tuesday, June 5 to take up the legislation. Instead, the issue will head to the November ballot.

Republicans in the Michigan legislature were considering preemptively legalizing recreational pot, but didn't have enough votes in the House.

The Associated Press reports the Michigan House adjourned without taking up marijuana legalization initiative before a 40-day deadline passed Tuesday.

Analysts suggest that if recreational marijuana is allowed sales in Michigan could exceed nearly $1 billion a year. The proposal calls for legalizing possession and sale of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for recreational use. It would be taxed at 10 percent, plus the existing 6 percent sales tax.

Revenue splits are supposed to be as follows:

35 percent to education

35 percent to roads

30 percent to cities and counties with marijuana businesses

The proposal also allows cities to decide whether they will allow the marijuana businesses.

Medical marijuana usage passed by a wide margin in 2008, as 63 percent of voters said yes.

