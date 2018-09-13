Michigan voters weigh in on media, Google, trade sanctions in WDIV poll

DETROIT - WDVI and the Detroit News have new poll results that show what Michigan voters think of the media, Google and trade sanctions.

Overall in Michigan, 40 percent of residents who participated in the poll support trade sanctions, while 50 percent oppose them. But when those numbers are broken down by party affiliation, it's strong Republicans who support the idea most, while those who identify as strong Democrats oppose it most.

Meanwhile, 55 percent of voters are against regulating search engines such as Google to make more positive stories about the Trump presidency come to the top.

"One of the fascinating questions we asked and tested is, 'Do you agree or disagree that the media is the enemy of the people?'" pollster Richard Czuba said.

Overall, 29.8 percent of participants believe the media is the enemy of the people, while 64.6 percent of people disagree.

You can watch Mara MacDonald's full story in the video posted above.

