MIGOP announces Get out the Vote Rally featuring Kellyanne Conway

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at a GOP rally taking place Thursday, Nov. 1 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Villa Penna.

Bill Schuette, Republican candidate for governor; John James, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate; Tom Leonard, Republican candidate for attorney general, and Mary Treder Lang, Republican candidate for secretary of state, will also attend the Get Out the Vote Rally.

The Michigan Republican Party announced Conway's appearance at the rally Tuesday in a news release.

Villa Penna is located at 43985 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights Michigan 48313.

Doors open to the public at 6 p.m.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by visiting migop.org/event.

