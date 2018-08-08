Oakland County Clerk: 70-80 percent voter turnout in some precincts for Primary Election

The Oakland County Clerk reported Tuesday evening there has been a 70 to 80 percent voter turnout in some precincts for the Michigan Primary Election.

To put that in perspective, here is the historical statewide voter turnout for Michigan gubernatorial election years:

1978: 19.4 percent

1982: 24.4 percent

1986: 17.5 percent

1990: 15.1 percent

1994: 20.3 percent

1998: 19 percent

2002: 23.3 percent

2006: 16.9 percent

2010: 21.9 percent

2014: 17.4 percent

There have been reports of ballot shortages in certain precincts, forcing voters to wait for more ballots to be delivered to the polling stations.

