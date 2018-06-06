Oakland County leaders endorse Whitmer, Democratic candidate for Michigan governor

Gretchen Whitmer at the 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference. (WDIV)

A group of Oakland County elected officials are endorsing Gretchen Whitmer in the Democratic primary for Michigan governor

Whitmer now has the endorsement of Andy Meisner, Oakland County Treasurer, Jim Nash, Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner and Helaine Zack, Oakland County Commissioner, District 18.

WATCH: Gretchen Whitmer talks about her plan to 'fix the damn roads' in Michigan

Whitmer also has the backing of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Prosecutor Kym Worthy, and Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.