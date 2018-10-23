Obama to campaign for Michigan Democrats at Detroit Cass Tech High School Friday

Former President Barack Obama speaks at the University of Illinois where he accepted the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government on Sept. 7, 2018, in Urbana, Illinois.

DETROIT - Former President Barack Obama has been on the campaign trail, urging Americans to vote in the upcoming election.

Obama will visit Detroit's Cass Tech High School Friday, Oct. 26 to campaign for Michigan democrats, including gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will also attend the rally.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Obama back to Michigan, and again thank him for his steadfast work as president to save the American auto industry, the lifeblood of our state's economy,” said Brandon Dillon, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

A security sweep will be conducted from 3-5 p.m. Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Tickets are free and will be required for entry. Individuals may pick up one ticket per person.

Tickets may be picked up at the following offices Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 4-7 p.m.

Detroit - 13th District: 18611 Warren Ave, Detroit.

Detroit - 14th District: 18409 Livernois Ave, Detroit.

Southwest Detroit: 7607 W. Vernor St, Detroit.

Grosse Pointe: 17700 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe.

Livonia: 37144 Six Mile Rd, Livonia.

Troy: 1787 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy.

Southfield: 17100 Twelve Mile Rd Suite 5, Southfield.

Dearborn: 4960 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn.

Sterling Heights: 37710 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights.

Ann Arbor: 3502 W Liberty Rd, Ann Arbor.

Pontiac: 138 N. Saginaw Street, Pontiac, MI.

Flint: 3518 Robert T. Longway Blvd. Flint, MI.

Detroit Cass Tech High School is located at 2501 Second Avenue. Limited parking is available at the event off of Second Avenue, south of the school.

All attendees will go through airport-like security. No weapons, sharp objects, bags, umbrellas, liquids or signs will be allowed. Cameras are permitted.

