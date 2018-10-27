President Obama speaks at Democratic rally in Detroit

Former President Obama speaks at rally in Detroit on Oct. 26, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Former President Barack Obama spoke during a Democratic Party rally Friday night in Detroit.

Obama is campaigning for Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer and the rest of the Democratic ticket ahead of the Nov. 6 General Election.

Thousands attended the rally at a Detroit high school. Obama told the crowd, "only check on bad behavior is you and your vote."

Video of Obama's speech will be available above.

Eric H. Holder, Jr., the 82nd Attorney General of the United States and Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, will also attend. The rally will focus on Michigan's Proposal 2, which is an anti-gerrymandering initiative that, if passed by voters, would create an independent commission to manage the establishment of the state's congressional and state legislative districts.

READ MORE: Here's where 'gerrymandering' term comes from, why it's on Michigan's ballot

Republicans also are doing their fair share on the campaign trail in Michigan. Also on Friday, Second Lady Karen Pence will be at an election rally supporting Republican nominees including Bill Schuette in Commerce Township.

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Grand Rapids also stumping for Michigan's GOP ticket. Schuette is expected to be there.

Video: Mike Duggan speaks at rally

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.