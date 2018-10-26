President Obama visits Detroit today to campaign for Michigan Democrats

DETROIT - Former President Barack Obama will be the headliner Friday evening at Cass Technical High School in Detroit.

He is attending a "Get Out The Vote" rally to endorse all of the Democratic candidates on Michigan's General Election ballot. Specifically, he is endorsing Gretchen Whitmer in the race for Michigan governor.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder also will attend the rally. He's back the the Michigan Democratic ticket, too.

Their visit comes amid news of bomb threats to them both. Ten pipe bombs have been sent through the mail, and one of them was address to President Obama. Another was addressed to Holder, who insists the the threats won't keep him off the campaign trail.

"I have adequate security and I have great faith in the men and women of those investigative agencies to resolve this situation quickly," he said.

Republicans also are doing their fair share on the campaign trail in Michigan. Later on Friday, Second Lady Karen Pence will be at an election rally supporting Republican nominees including Bill Schuette in Commerce Township.

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Grand Rapids also stumping for Michigan's GOP ticket. Schuette is expected to be there.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.