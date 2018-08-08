Rashida Tlaib wins U.S. House District 13; could become first Muslim woman in Congress

DETROIT - At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, former Michigan state legislator Rashida Tlaib won the Democratic primary for a U.S. House seat in Michigan's 13th Congressional District.

Tlaib held 33.6 percent of the vote, with opponents Brenda Jones having 28.5 percent, Bill Wild having 14.5 percent and others holding the remaining 23.4 percent.

Tlaib does not have any competition from the Republican side in the November election, so it's almost a sure thing she will be in Congress, which will make her the first Muslim woman in U.S. Congress history. She would also be the first Palestinian-American U.S. congresswoman.

Former representative John Conyers stepped down and did not seek re-election after allegations of sexual harassment in 2017.

