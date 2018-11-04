Reminder: Michigan doesn't allow cameras in polling places

Nearly all Americans own a cellphone of some kind.

The Pew Research Center said approximately 95 percent of Americans have a cellphone, with 77 percent owning a smartphone.

The Michigan General Election is Nov. 6. Here's everything you need to know before voting.

With nearly all Americans having a device with a camera on them at almost all times, it can be tempting to show the world you did your civic duty and voted. If you feel obligated to do so, take a picture of your "I voted" sticker outside of your polling place.

Michigan is one of 17 states that has laws against taking photos inside the voting booth or polling place.

According to the Secretary of State, cameras aren't allowed in polling places. No selfies or photos of the lines. Someone caught violating these rules will not be allowed to vote.

The use of video cameras, still cameras and other recording devices are prohibited in the polls when they are open for voting. This includes still cameras and other recording features built into many cell phones. The ban applies to all voters, challengers, poll watchers and election workers. Exceptions are made for credentialed members of the news media though certain restrictions remain. Photos of ballots should not be taken. Additionally, under Michigan election law, a ballot is rejected if deliberately exposed to another person. A voter who deliberately exposes their ballot will not be allowed to vote in that election. The laws requiring a secret ballot and prohibiting ballot exposure were enacted more than 125 years ago to prevent vote buying and voter intimidation.

A document released by the Michigan government in September states voters can use their phones only while waiting in line, unless they use the camera function.

The use of cell phones by voters who have entered a voting station to vote is prohibited. Voters may be permitted to use cell phones while waiting in line at the processing table if not disruptive to the voting process. Similarly, challengers and poll watchers may use cell phones if not disruptive or intrusive. (Of course, as noted above, the video camera, still camera and recording features built into many cell phones can never be used in the polls.)

You can be proud of partaking in your civic duty. Just make sure you don't invalidate your vote by doing so. Studies suggest people are more likely to vote after seeing their friends post about it on social media.

If you must snap a pic, take a photo of your "I voted" sticker well outside of your polling place.

