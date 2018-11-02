Rudy Giuliani endorses 'Don James' for Michigan US Senate; John James thanks 'Randy'

DETROIT - The former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, announced an endorsement in the U.S. Senate race in Michigan.

There's just one problem: He endorsed the wrong person.

Giuliani tweeted: Don James is running for Senate in Michigan. He is a combat veteran, a successful business man and believes in lower taxes, more jobs, effective health care and safety and security. He’s the future of our party. Let’s make that future now.. Vote for Don James.

So, Don James is not running for Senate. John James is running for Senate. James responded to Rudy Giuliani's tweet with a little wrong name joke of his own:

Thanks, Randy! While you were leading NYC through the aftermath of 9/11, I was at West Point training to bring terrorists to justice. pic.twitter.com/l5F1Vng56u — John James (@JohnJamesMI) November 2, 2018

It's a little laugh in what seems to be a never-ending political cycle.

