Tracking Election Day trouble at polling places around Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Help Me Hank is tracking trouble at polling places around Metro Detroit as residents vote on Election Day.

LIVE COVERAGE: Michigan General Election results, latest updates

The first problems were exposed early at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit. When the polls opened, voters said they were turned away because volunteers weren't ready to go.

Some voters were concerned about the issue, and many had to leave and return once the polling place was ready.

November 6, 2018 Michigan General Election results -- view here

A precinct worker said the delay was a result of the polling place not having its equipment.

At St. Matthews on Detroit's east side, a tabulating machine was offline and two laptops couldn't be powered up. Workers were frustrated by the issues.

In Taylor, a laptop issue caused a delay, but the problem was hammered out. Some voters left, but workers believe everyone who wanted to vote was able to do so.

You can watch Hank Winchester's 5 p.m. story in the video posted above and his 6 p.m. story below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.