LIVE: Vice President Pence in Michigan for campaign event with John James

DETROIT - Vice President Mike Pence arrived in West Bloomfield on Wednesday to participate in a John James for Senate event.

James, a political newcomer endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated Sandy Pensler in this month's primary. The Republican nominee will now run against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow this fall.

Pence will deliver remarks at 12:30 p.m. - you can watch live on ClickOnDetroit.

Stabenow is seeking a fourth Senate term and has easily fended off past challengers, but Trump's narrow 2016 victory in Michigan has the GOP hopeful it can flip the seat.

The 37-year-old James is an executive at his family's automotive logistics companies and a West Point graduate who flew helicopters during the Iraq War.

He is Michigan's first black Republican nominee for a major statewide office in more than three decades, but he has said he only wants to be assessed on his character.

