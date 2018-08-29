Vice President Pence will visit Michigan today for John James campaign event

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Summit on July 31, 2018 in New York City.

DETROIT - Vice President Mike Pence will travel to West Bloomfield on Wednesday to participate in a John James for Senate event.

James, a political newcomer endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated Sandy Pensler in this month's primary. The Republican nominee will now run against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow this fall.

Stabenow is seeking a fourth Senate term and has easily fended off past challengers, but Trump's narrow 2016 victory in Michigan has the GOP hopeful it can flip the seat.

The 37-year-old James is an executive at his family's automotive logistics companies and a West Point graduate who flew helicopters during the Iraq War.

He is Michigan's first black Republican nominee for a major statewide office in more than three decades, but he has said he only wants to be assessed on his character.

