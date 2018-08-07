VIEW: Rochester Hills temporary precinct locations for primary election

The city of Rochester Hills will have the following temporary precinct location for the Aug. 7, 2018 Michigan Primary Election:
|
Precinct
|Location
|
Relocated to:
|16
|Brooklands Elementary
|DPS Garage (511 E. Auburn Rd.)
|18
|Adams High School
|Rochester High School (180 S. Livernois Rd.)
|19
|Long Meadow Elementary
|Stoney Creek High School (6755 Sheldon Rd.)
|20
|Brooklands Elementary
|DPS Garage (511 E. Auburn Rd.)
|21
|Hart Middle School
|Stoney Creek High School (6755 Sheldon Rd.)
|25
|Adams High School
|Rochester High School (180 S. Livernois Rd.)
|28
|Hampton Elementary
|Holy Family Regional School (2633 John R Rd.)
|29
|Adams High School
|Rochester High School (180 S. Livernois Rd.)
|32
|Hart Middle School
|Stoney Creek High School (6755 Sheldon Rd.)
VIEW HERE: Oakland County Primary Election results
