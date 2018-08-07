VIEW: Rochester Hills temporary precinct locations for primary election

The city of Rochester Hills will have the following temporary precinct location for the Aug. 7, 2018 Michigan Primary Election:

Precinct Location Relocated to: 16 Brooklands Elementary DPS Garage (511 E. Auburn Rd.) 18 Adams High School Rochester High School (180 S. Livernois Rd.) 19 Long Meadow Elementary Stoney Creek High School (6755 Sheldon Rd.) 20 Brooklands Elementary DPS Garage (511 E. Auburn Rd.) 21 Hart Middle School Stoney Creek High School (6755 Sheldon Rd.) 25 Adams High School Rochester High School (180 S. Livernois Rd.) 28 Hampton Elementary Holy Family Regional School (2633 John R Rd.) 29 Adams High School Rochester High School (180 S. Livernois Rd.) 32 Hart Middle School Stoney Creek High School (6755 Sheldon Rd.)

