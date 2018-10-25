WATCH LIVE: Post gubernatorial debate show with Jason Carr

DETROIT - Local 4 will host a gubernatorial debate between candidates Bill Schuette and Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night in Detroit.

Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian will moderate the event at the Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit. It's the only Metro Detroit debate in which the candidates will participate.

The debate started at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. You can watch it live on Local 4 and right here on ClickOnDetroit (video player above). Join our live chat here.

After the debate, stay tuned on ClickOnDetroit.com for the post-debate show with Jason Carr.

Schuette, the state's attorney general, is the Republican candidate for governor. His running mate is Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

READ: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election

Whitmer, a former legislative leader, is the Democratic candidate for governor. Her running mate is Garlin Gilchrist II.

A WDIV/Detroit News poll released in early October showed a double-digit lead remained for Whitmer. Whitmer held a 13.7 percent lead over Schuette in early September. In early October she held an 11.6 percent lead over Schuette, according to the latest poll results.

VIEW: Whitmer keeps double-digit lead on Schuette in Michigan governor's race

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.