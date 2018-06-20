Watch Michigan Democratic Debate for Governor tonight on ClickOnDetroit

The Michigan Democratic Party along with WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids is hosting a Democratic Gubernatorial primary debate at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 1-hour debate will take place at the WOOD-TV studios. Democratic candidates Gretchen Whitmer, Shri Thanedar and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed will take part.

The debate will be live streamed here on ClickOnDetroit starting at 7 p.m.

Republican candidates will debate in Detroit

Coming up next Thursday, June 28, WDIV-Local 4 and the Michigan Republican Party will host "Decision 2018: Republican Gubernatorial Debate" with the four leading GOP candidates for Michigan governor.

The debate will originate from the WDIV-Local 4 studios, in Downtown Detroit. Candidates Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, Dr. Jim Hines and Attorney General Bill Schuette will participate. They will discuss their visions and strategies for the future of Michigan.

The debate will be moderated by Devin Scillian.

The live event will air on WDIV-Local 4 and be streamed live on ClickOnDetroit.

