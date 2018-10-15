WATCH: Michigan Senate candidates Stabenow, James debate

DETROIT - Senator Debbie Stabenow faced off with Republican candidate John James in a debate Monday afternoon at Motor City Casino in Detroit.
- You can watch the full debate above.
The candidates discussed issues including health care, Michigan's ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, and infrastructure.
A WDIV/Detroit News poll from earlier this month showed Stabenow, Democrat who was first elected to the Senate in 2000, was leading John James by a margin of 52.7 percent-34.7 percent -- an 18-point lead.
