WATCH: Whitmer, Schuette face off in Michigan's governor's race debate

DETROIT - Local 4 hosted a gubernatorial debate between candidates Bill Schuette and Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night in Detroit.

Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian moderated the event at the Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit. It's the only Metro Detroit debate in which the candidates participated.

Bill Schuette is the state's attorney general. He's the Republican candidate for governor. His running mate is Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Gretchen Whitmer is a former legislative leader and the Democratic candidate for governor. Her running mate is Garlin Gilchrist II.

The full debate is available to view above.

The debate opened with statements from both Whitmer and Schuette.

Whitmer's opening statement:

Schuette's opening statement:

The first question was regarding the cost to fix Michigan roads and where that money would come from.

The second question was regarding their thoughts about the lawsuit Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan filed in U.S. District Court, seeking to have Michigan's no-fault auto insurance law declared unconstitutional. The mayor filed the suit along with a group of eight other plaintiffs from Michigan who all struggle with high insurance rates.

Climate change was the topic of the third question.

The fourth question was regarding Michigan water, on the topic of concerns about the Nestle deal, high lead levels, PFAS, and other issues.

The fifth question was on the topic of immigration. Should Michigan be a sanctuary state?

Whitmer said she believes we have a broken immigration system. She continued to describe her outrage when the Trump administration decided to separate immigrant children from their families at the border.

Schuette said if he is governor, there will be no sanctuary cities in Michigan.

The sixth question was regarding mental health.

The seventh question was on the topic of skilled trades and technology.

The eighth question was about education.

The candidates were also asked to speak on their thoughts regarding the cost of higher education.

The tenth question was on the topic of the false unemployment and insurance fraud claims.

The eleventh question was regarding the LGBTQ community. Should the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act be expanded to protect transgender people? How do you protect religious freedoms?

Whitmer said she believes we should amend the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect people from losing their homes or jobs over who they are or who they love.

Schuette said he was raised by a single mother and two sisters who taught him to treat everybody the same. He said we must have a state that's free from discrimination.

The candidates were next asked how they would vote on Proposal 2 regarding gerrymandering.

Schuette is against Proposal 2, and said he will be voting no.

Whitmer said she will be voting yes on Proposal 2.

The final question was on the topic of the divide in the United States and how they would work to bring people back together.

The debate concluded with closing statements from both candidates.

Whitmer's closing statement:

Schuette's closing statement:

