WDIV/Detroit News poll: Democrats lead in Michigan Attorney General, Secretary of State races

Democrats running for Michigan Attorney General and Secretary of State lead their Republican challengers, despite many voters not knowing the candidates.

The latest WDIV/Detroit News poll shows support for Democrats in both races, while also showing less than one third of Michigan voters recognize any of the four candidates running for these two offices.

As a result of little name identification, these races appear to be reverting to the generic ballot test, which favors Democrats.

Attorney General race:

In the race for Attorney General, Dana Nessel leads Tom Leonard by a margin of 44.9 percent-34.2 percent, with 16.5 percent undecided – a margin of 10.7 percent.

Among those that have already voted absentee, Dana Nessel leads Tom Leonard 54.9 percent-34.1 percent.

Secretary of State race:

In the race for Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson leads Mary Trader Lang by a margin of 45.0 percent-33.6 percent, with 16.8 percent undecided – a margin of 11.4 percent.

Among those that have already voted absentee, Jocelyn Benson leads Mary Trader Lang 54.9 percent-34.1 percent.

METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on October 25-27, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

