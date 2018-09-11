WDIV/Detroit News poll: Michigan voters poised to approve recreational marijuana proposal

Michigan voters are poised to approve a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the state this November, according to a WDIV/Detroit News poll.
Ballot proposal: Legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan
By a margin of 56.2 percent-38.0 percent, Michigan voters support legalizing recreational marijuana. Only 5.8 percent of voters remain undecided. These numbers have remained consistent for the past two years.
Only voters over the age of 65 are sharply opposed to the marijuana proposal.
The chart below compares the proposal’s support by party affiliation. Unlike other proposals, there is no sharp opposition by party affiliation. Republicans and Independents are split on the proposal, while Democratic voters strongly support it.
Party Affiliation Support Oppose
Strong Democratic 71.1 percent 24.3 percent
Lean Democratic 70.3 percent 17.0 percent
Independent 47.1 percent 45.5 percent
Lean Republican 49.4 percent 49.4 percent
Strong Republican 41.3 percent 52.5 percent
The more statistically significant demographic appears to be age.
Age Support Oppose
18-29 79.2 percent 19.5 percent
30-39 71.6 percent 21.5 percent
40-49 57.0 percent 39.0 percent
50-64 52.4 percent 40.6 percent
65+ 37.1 percent 55.7 percent
Ballot proposal on redistricting
By a margin of 37.8 percent-31.4 percent, a plurality of Michigan voters narrowly support a constitutional amendment that would create an Independent Redistricting Commission to handle redrawing legislative and congressional district boundaries. 30.8 percent of voters remain undecided.
There are stark differences on the redistricting proposal by party affiliation. Strong Republican voters are sharply opposed to the constitutional amendment.
Leaning Republican and Independent voters are split, with Democratic voters in support of the proposal
But this constitutional amendment is NOT in the upper fifties as is historically required at the start of a campaign to be positioned for passage.
Poll methodology:
The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 5-7, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 64.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 36.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.
