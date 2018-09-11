WDIV/Detroit News poll: Michigan voters poised to approve recreational marijuana proposal

Michigan voters are poised to approve a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the state this November, according to a WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Ballot proposal: Legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan

By a margin of 56.2 percent-38.0 percent, Michigan voters support legalizing recreational marijuana. Only 5.8 percent of voters remain undecided. These numbers have remained consistent for the past two years.

Only voters over the age of 65 are sharply opposed to the marijuana proposal.

The chart below compares the proposal’s support by party affiliation. Unlike other proposals, there is no sharp opposition by party affiliation. Republicans and Independents are split on the proposal, while Democratic voters strongly support it.

Party Affiliation Support Oppose

Strong Democratic 71.1 percent 24.3 percent

Lean Democratic 70.3 percent 17.0 percent

Independent 47.1 percent 45.5 percent

Lean Republican 49.4 percent 49.4 percent

Strong Republican 41.3 percent 52.5 percent

The more statistically significant demographic appears to be age.

Age Support Oppose

18-29 79.2 percent 19.5 percent

30-39 71.6 percent 21.5 percent

40-49 57.0 percent 39.0 percent

50-64 52.4 percent 40.6 percent

65+ 37.1 percent 55.7 percent

Ballot proposal on redistricting

By a margin of 37.8 percent-31.4 percent, a plurality of Michigan voters narrowly support a constitutional amendment that would create an Independent Redistricting Commission to handle redrawing legislative and congressional district boundaries. 30.8 percent of voters remain undecided.

There are stark differences on the redistricting proposal by party affiliation. Strong Republican voters are sharply opposed to the constitutional amendment.

Leaning Republican and Independent voters are split, with Democratic voters in support of the proposal

But this constitutional amendment is NOT in the upper fifties as is historically required at the start of a campaign to be positioned for passage.

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 5-7, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 64.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 36.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

