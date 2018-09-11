WDIV/Detroit News poll: Michigan voters very highly motivated to vote in November election

DETROIT - A new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows Michigan voters are very highly motivated to vote in this November's election.

The poll asked Michigan voters to rate, on a scale of one to 10, how motivated they are to vote in the November election. Here are the findings:

Motivation to vote

Participants could choose any number between one and 10, with one being very low and 10 being very high.

0.5 percent of voters answered 1

0 percent of voters answered 2

0 percent of voters answered 3

0.3 percent of voters answered 4

2 percent of voters answered 5

1.8 percent of voters answered 6

4.8 percent of voters answered 7

9.9 percent of voters answered 8

7.1 percent of voters answered 9

73.7 percent of voters answered 10

No voters refused to answer the question or reported that they didn't how to answer.

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 5-7, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 64.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 36.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

