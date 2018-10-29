WDIV/Detroit News poll: Stabenow keeps double-digit lead over James in US Senate race

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow continues to lead Republican challenger John James by double-digits heading into the November election.

The latest WDIV/Detroit News poll shows Stabenow with a comfortable lead over John James, holding a 16.7 percent edge.

Previous WDIV/Detroit News polls showed Stabenow with as much as a 22-point lead over James.

Here's more from the latest poll on the Michigan U.S. Senate race:

Sen. Stabenow leads John James by 16.7 percent heading into the November election.

Name identification and favorability:

Debbie Stabenow continues to have consistent name identification above water at 48.5 percent-34.8 percent.

John James name identification has continued to grow over the past two months now up to 69.5 percent -- but 30.5 percent of Michigan voters still do not recognize his name.

Head-to-head:

In a head to head matchup, Debbie Stabenow continues to lead John James by a margin of 53.0 percent-36.3 percent -- a lead of 16.7 percent.

James has marginally chipped into Stabenow’s lead since early September – but his challenge remains that 30 percent of voters do not recognize his name. And Stabenow has consistently polled above the 50 percent level.

Among Independent voters, Stabenow continues to lead by a margin of 52.8 percent-18.7 percent. 35.1 percent of Independent voters do not recognize John James.

Stabenow leads in out-state by a margin of 45.6 percent-41.1 percent -- a 4.5 percent lead for Stabenow. But as in the Governor’s race, she leads 60.1 percent-31.8 percent among Detroit Metro voters.

Among those who have already cast their absentee ballots, Stabenow leads James by a margin of 60.4 percent-34.1 percent.

METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on October 25-27, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.