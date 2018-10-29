WDIV/Detroit News poll: Stabenow keeps double-digit lead over James in US Senate race

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow continues to lead Republican challenger John James by double-digits heading into the November election.
The latest WDIV/Detroit News poll shows Stabenow with a comfortable lead over John James, holding a 16.7 percent edge.
Previous WDIV/Detroit News polls showed Stabenow with as much as a 22-point lead over James.
Here's more from the latest poll on the Michigan U.S. Senate race:
Sen. Stabenow leads John James by 16.7 percent heading into the November election.
Name identification and favorability:
- Debbie Stabenow continues to have consistent name identification above water at 48.5 percent-34.8 percent.
- John James name identification has continued to grow over the past two months now up to 69.5 percent -- but 30.5 percent of Michigan voters still do not recognize his name.
Head-to-head:
In a head to head matchup, Debbie Stabenow continues to lead John James by a margin of 53.0 percent-36.3 percent -- a lead of 16.7 percent.
- James has marginally chipped into Stabenow’s lead since early September – but his challenge remains that 30 percent of voters do not recognize his name. And Stabenow has consistently polled above the 50 percent level.
- Among Independent voters, Stabenow continues to lead by a margin of 52.8 percent-18.7 percent. 35.1 percent of Independent voters do not recognize John James.
- Stabenow leads in out-state by a margin of 45.6 percent-41.1 percent -- a 4.5 percent lead for Stabenow. But as in the Governor’s race, she leads 60.1 percent-31.8 percent among Detroit Metro voters.
- Among those who have already cast their absentee ballots, Stabenow leads James by a margin of 60.4 percent-34.1 percent.
METHODOLOGY
The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on October 25-27, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.
