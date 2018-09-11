WDIV/Detroit News poll: Whitmer holds double-digit lead over Schuette in Michigan governor's race

DETROIT - A new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows a double-digit lead for Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer in the upcoming midterm elections.

Here are the key findings from the poll the 2018 Michigan's governor's race:

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer holds 13.7 percent lead over Republican Bill Schuette.

Bill Schuette has 88.4 percent name identification, breaking 26.2 percent favorable to 41.3 percent unfavorable. Bill Schuette’s name identification is under water by 14.1 percent. Independents have an unfavorable opinion of Bill Schuette with only 18.7 percent viewing him favorably while 37.4 percent view him unfavorably. Schuette is viewed unfavorably by independent voters by a 2-1 margin.

Gretchen Whitmer has 80.9 percent name identification, breaking 39.3 percent favorable to 19.1 percent unfavorable. Independents have a favorable opinion of Gretchen Whitmer with 35.0 percent viewing her favorably and 14.6 percent viewing her unfavorably. Whitmer leads among Independent voters by a margin of 39.0-25.2 percent -- a 13.8 percent lead.

has 80.9 percent name identification, breaking 39.3 percent favorable to 19.1 percent unfavorable.

The race is tied in out-state with Whitmer at 42.8 percent and Schuette at 42.5 percent. But in Metro Detroit, Whitmer wallops Schuette by a margin of 56.6-29.8 percent -- a 26.8 percent lead.

Whitmer leads among men 46.3 percent-39.8 percent -- a 6.5 percent lead. But Whitmer holds a lead of 53.2 percent-32.5 percent among women – a lead of 20.7 percent.

Schuette only leads among men with a high school education at 47.6 percent-36.1 percent. Whitmer leads among men with some post high education by a margin of 50.0 percent-36.1 percent and among college educated men 48.4 percent-38.4 percent.

Whitmer leads women of all education levels. Whitmer leads among women with a high school education 52.1 percent-36.7 percent. She leads among women with some post high school education by a margin of 47.7 percent-36.3 percent. But she holds a lead among college educated women 56.5 percent-28.6 percent.

Among voters over 65 years old, Whitmer leads 52.9-35.0 percent -- a 27.9 percent lead.

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 5-7, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 64.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 36.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

