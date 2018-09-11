WDIV/Detroit News poll: Whitmer holds double-digit lead over Schuette in Michigan governor's race

DETROIT - A new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows a double-digit lead for Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer in the upcoming midterm elections.
Here are the key findings from the poll the 2018 Michigan's governor's race:
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer holds 13.7 percent lead over Republican Bill Schuette.
- Bill Schuette has 88.4 percent name identification, breaking 26.2 percent favorable to 41.3 percent unfavorable. Bill Schuette’s name identification is under water by 14.1 percent.
- Independents have an unfavorable opinion of Bill Schuette with only 18.7 percent viewing him favorably while 37.4 percent view him unfavorably.
- Schuette is viewed unfavorably by independent voters by a 2-1 margin.
- Gretchen Whitmer has 80.9 percent name identification, breaking 39.3 percent favorable to 19.1 percent unfavorable.
- Independents have a favorable opinion of Gretchen Whitmer with 35.0 percent viewing her favorably and 14.6 percent viewing her unfavorably.
- Whitmer leads among Independent voters by a margin of 39.0-25.2 percent -- a 13.8 percent lead.
The race is tied in out-state with Whitmer at 42.8 percent and Schuette at 42.5 percent. But in Metro Detroit, Whitmer wallops Schuette by a margin of 56.6-29.8 percent -- a 26.8 percent lead.
- Whitmer leads among men 46.3 percent-39.8 percent -- a 6.5 percent lead. But Whitmer holds a lead of 53.2 percent-32.5 percent among women – a lead of 20.7 percent.
- Schuette only leads among men with a high school education at 47.6 percent-36.1 percent. Whitmer leads among men with some post high education by a margin of 50.0 percent-36.1 percent and among college educated men 48.4 percent-38.4 percent.
- Whitmer leads women of all education levels. Whitmer leads among women with a high school education 52.1 percent-36.7 percent. She leads among women with some post high school education by a margin of 47.7 percent-36.3 percent. But she holds a lead among college educated women 56.5 percent-28.6 percent.
- Among voters over 65 years old, Whitmer leads 52.9-35.0 percent -- a 27.9 percent lead.
Poll methodology:
The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 5-7, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 64.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 36.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.