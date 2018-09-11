WDIV/Detroit News poll: Michigan voters disapprove of Trump, but don't support impeachment

DETROIT - Michigan voters continue to disapprove of President Donald Trump, but don't yet support impeachment hearings, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

The poll asked Michigan voters how they feel about President Trump, along with other topics. Here are some of the findings:

How Michiganders view President Trump

Voters view Donald Trump unfavorably by a margin of 37.0 percent favorable to 56.6 percent unfavorable. These numbers remain unchanged from January 2018.

Men view Trump unfavorably by a margin of 40.1 percent-50.7 percent.

Women view Trump unfavorably by a whopping margin of 34.1 percent-62.1 percent.

But while voters view Trump unfavorably, voters disapprove of the job he is doing by a margin of 44.3 percent approve to 51.1 percent disapprove.

While 25.5 percent strongly approve of Donald Trump’s performance, 44.2 percent strongly disapprove of Trump’s performance.

While President Trump’s favorable/unfavorable has remain unchanged, his job approval has climbed from 39.5 percent to 44.3 percent since January 2018 – an improvement of 4.8 percent points.

Voters were asked if President Trump’s performance would or would not be a major factor in how they vote this November. 67.9 percent of voters said President Trump WOULD play a major factor in how they voted this November.

Other notable findings related to President Trump:

Trade sanctions: Voters were asked if they support or oppose President Trump’s imposition of trade sanctions on other countries. By a margin of 40.8 percent-50.0 percent, Michigan voters oppose the trade sanctions . While 26.5 percent strongly support the sanctions, 38.2 percent strongly oppose the sanctions. Republicans are now the state’s strongest advocates of trade sanctions.

Voters were asked if they support or oppose President Trump’s imposition of trade sanctions on other countries. By a margin of 40.8 percent-50.0 percent, . Mueller investigation: By a margin of 62.7 percent-31.3 percent, Michigan voters support the Mueller investigation – 46.4 percent of Michigan voters strongly support the Mueller investigation. 51.3 percent say the Mueller investigation is fair. 31.9 percent say the investigation is rigged. 16.9 percent do not know. Voters who get their primary news from FOX disproportionately believe the Mueller investigation is rigged.

By a margin of 62.7 percent-31.3 percent, – 46.4 percent of Michigan voters strongly support the Mueller investigation. Impeachment hearings: By a margin of 40.8 percent-49.1 percent, Michigan voters oppose impeachment hearings against President Trump. But 40.8 percent of voters now support impeachment hearings. Independent voters are opposed to impeachment hearings by a margin of 33.5 percent support to 49.6 percent opposed.

By a margin of 40.8 percent-49.1 percent, against President Trump. But 40.8 percent of voters now support impeachment hearings. Kavanaugh appointment: By a margin of 36.3 percent-38.8 percent, Michigan voters are statistically split on the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court. 24.8 percent of voters remain undecided.

Is America on the right track?

By a margin of 38.2 percent right – 48.2 percent wrong, Michigan voters believe the nation is on the wrong track by a 10-point margin.

Independent voters believe the nation is on the wrong track by a margin of 28.5 percent right track/ 46.3 percent wrong track.

78 percent of Republican voters believe the nation is on the right track. 80.0 percent of Democratic voters believe Michigan is on the wrong track.

In January 2018, voters said the nation was on the wrong track by a margin of 33 percent-54 percent.

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 5-7, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 64.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 36.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

