WDIV/Detroit News poll: Michigan voters strongly disapprove of Betsy DeVos

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is sworn in before testifing before a House House Education and the Workforce Committee on Capitol Hill, May 22, 2018.

DETROIT - Michigan voters strongly disapprove of U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

The poll asked Michigan voters how they feel about DeVos' performance, along with other topics. Here are some of the findings:

Betsy DeVos has 90.5 percent name identification breaking 22.4 percent favorable to 50.7 percent unfavorable.

Independents have a sharply negative impression of Betsy Devos by a margin of 11.4 percent-51.2 percent.

Even 33.3 percent of Leaning Republican voters and 18.2 percent of Strong Republican voters have an unfavorable impression of Betsy Devos.

Voters were asked if they approve or disapprove of the job being done by Betsy Devos as US Secretary of Education.

Voters disapprove of Betsy Devos’ performance by a margin of 24.4 percent approve to 60.2 percent disapprove. 50.3 percent of Michigan voters STRONGLY DISAPPROVE of Betsy Devos’ performance.

Independent voters disapprove of Betsy Devos’ performance by a margin of 17.0 percent-62.6 percent. 51.2 percent of Independents strongly disapprove of Betsy Devos’ performance.

Is America on the right track?

By a margin of 38.2 percent right – 48.2 percent wrong, Michigan voters believe the nation is on the wrong track by a 10-point margin.

Independent voters believe the nation is on the wrong track by a margin of 28.5 percent right track/ 46.3 percent wrong track.

78 percent of Republican voters believe the nation is on the right track. 80.0 percent of Democratic voters believe Michigan is on the wrong track.

In January 2018, voters said the nation was on the wrong track by a margin of 33 percent-54 percent.

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 5-7, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 64.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 36.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

