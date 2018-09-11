WDIV/Detroit News poll: Stabenow holds 22.9 percent lead over James in US Senate race

DETROIT - A new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows a double-digit lead for Senator Debbie Stabenow in her bid for re-election against Republican challenger John James.

The poll asked Michigan voters who they will favor in the November election between Sen. Debbie Stabenow and John James. Here are the findings:

U.S. Senate race: Stabenow vs. James

Sen. Debbie Stabenow holds a 22.9 percent lead over Republican challenger John James.

Debbie Stabenow has 97.7 percent name identification breaking 54.3 percent favorable to 31.1 percent unfavorable.

John James has 54.3 percent name identification breaking 20.9 percent favorable to 15.5 percent unfavorable.

Voters were asked if they approve or disapprove of the job being done by Debbie Stabenow as United States Senator. Voters approve of Stabenow’s performance by a margin of 54.0 percent approve to 30.9 percent disapprove.

In a head to head matchup, Stabenow is cruising to re-election with 55.5 percent of voters supporting Stabenow compared to only 32.6 percent supporting James. Stabenow holds a 22.9 percent lead. More importantly, incumbent Stabenow appears well above the 50 percent threshold against James.

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 5-7, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 64.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 36.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

