WDIV/Detroit News poll: Trump driving Michigan voter motivations

President Trump discusses a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Oct. 1, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Michigan voters are making decisions ahead of the November election based on how they view President Donald Trump.

That's according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. First, voters were asked if they have a favorable or unfavorable impression of Trump:

36.0 percent view President Trump favorably

55.7 percent view President Trump unfavorably

Here's how Trump is driving Michigan voters' motivation, according to the poll:

Generic Michigan Ballot

Trump favorables go 78.7 percent to 5.6 percent for the Republican candidate

Trump unfavorables go 78.4 percent to 5.7 percent for the Democratic candidate

Those who are undecided view Trump unfavorably by a margin of 28.7 percent to 49.5 percent

Michigan Senate Race

Trump favorables go 76.4 percent to 10.2 percent for John James

Trump unfavorables go 83.5 percent to 6.4 percent for Debbie Stabenow

Those who are undecided view Trump favorably by a margin of 47.5 percent-37.3 percent

Michigan Governor Race

Trump favorables go 77.7 percent to 5.6 percent for Bill Schuette

Trump unfavorables go 77.3 percent-7.8 percent for Gretchen Whitmer

Those who are undecided view Trump unfavorably by a narrow margin of 36.8 percent-39.5 percent

Michigan Attorney General

Trump favorables go 65.7 percent to 4.2 percent for Tom Leonard

Trump unfavorables go 64.4 percent to 8.4 percent for Dana Nessel

Those who are undecided view Trump unfavorably by a large margin of 37.1 percent to 52.4 percent

Secretary of State

Trump favorables go 62.5 percent to 5.1 percent for Mary Trader Lang

Trump unfavorables go 68.3 percent to 6.6 percent for Jocelyn Benson

Those who are undecided view Trump unfavorably by a large margin of 38.8 percent to 47.5 percent

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 30-October 2, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence; 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone; 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.

