WDIV/Detroit News poll: Trump driving Michigan voter motivations

DETROIT - Michigan voters are making decisions ahead of the November election based on how they view President Donald Trump.
That's according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. First, voters were asked if they have a favorable or unfavorable impression of Trump:
- 36.0 percent view President Trump favorably
- 55.7 percent view President Trump unfavorably
Here's how Trump is driving Michigan voters' motivation, according to the poll:
Generic Michigan Ballot
- Trump favorables go 78.7 percent to 5.6 percent for the Republican candidate
- Trump unfavorables go 78.4 percent to 5.7 percent for the Democratic candidate
- Those who are undecided view Trump unfavorably by a margin of 28.7 percent to 49.5 percent
Michigan Senate Race
- Trump favorables go 76.4 percent to 10.2 percent for John James
- Trump unfavorables go 83.5 percent to 6.4 percent for Debbie Stabenow
- Those who are undecided view Trump favorably by a margin of 47.5 percent-37.3 percent
Michigan Governor Race
- Trump favorables go 77.7 percent to 5.6 percent for Bill Schuette
- Trump unfavorables go 77.3 percent-7.8 percent for Gretchen Whitmer
- Those who are undecided view Trump unfavorably by a narrow margin of 36.8 percent-39.5 percent
Michigan Attorney General
- Trump favorables go 65.7 percent to 4.2 percent for Tom Leonard
- Trump unfavorables go 64.4 percent to 8.4 percent for Dana Nessel
- Those who are undecided view Trump unfavorably by a large margin of 37.1 percent to 52.4 percent
Secretary of State
- Trump favorables go 62.5 percent to 5.1 percent for Mary Trader Lang
- Trump unfavorables go 68.3 percent to 6.6 percent for Jocelyn Benson
- Those who are undecided view Trump unfavorably by a large margin of 38.8 percent to 47.5 percent
Poll methodology:
The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2018 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 30-October 2, 2018 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence; 65.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone; 35.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.
