When and where to find Michigan General Election results on Nov. 6, 2018

Michigan's General Election is on Nov. 6, 2018. Turnout is expected to break records. Here's where you can find election results.

Where to find Michigan Election Results:

ClickOnDetroit will be tracking results live as they come in on Tuesday night. We'll also be tracking major projections in key races in Michigan and around the U.S.

*This page provides links to all Michigan races we are tracking, with live results.*

The election boxes will refresh automatically. All you need to do is find your race and keep the page open. We'll also have live coverage with Local 4's Jason Carr starting around 8 p.m.

When will we start getting Michigan Election results?

Polls in Metro Detroit close at 8 p.m., but some polls in Michigan, the western part of the Upper Peninsula, don't close until 9 p.m. EST.

So, results won't start trickling in until all polls in Michigan are closed. It's likely that we'll start to see some data just after 9 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.