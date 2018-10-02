Whitmer rips Schuette on health coverage; he calls it 'lie'

LANSING, Mich. - In her first TV of the general election, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer is accusing Republican Bill Schuette of thinking health insurers should be able to deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

His campaign calls the allegation a "blatant lie" and says he has long supported the provision in the federal health care law that protects those with pre-existing conditions.

In the 30-second ad that launched Tuesday, Whitmer talks about fighting a health insurer to cover while her dying mother's chemotherapy as she battled brain cancer. She says as governor, she would fight for "you" and not insurance companies.

Whitmer also told the personal story in an ad that aired before the August primary.

