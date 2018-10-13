Whitmer, Schuette debate in West Michigan on Friday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Michigan gubernatorial candidates Gretchen Whitmer and Bill Schuette will debate Friday night head-to-head for the first time.

The debate is being hosted by WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids. The debate aired on WOOD TV8 and streamed live on woodtv.com it began at 7 p.m.

WOOD TV8 political reporter Rick Albin will moderated the debate, asking the candidates about everything from the economy to roads to water quality.

A second debate will be held at WDIV-TV's studio in Detroit on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.