Your Soapbox: Be Heard. Go Vote!

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: See what issues matter to people in our local communities.

WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit recently launched its new citizen engagement project, Your Soapbox, which is part of the station’s Decision 2018 coverage leading up to the midterm election.

Your Soapbox delves into the policy, election and civility issues facing our community. Through conversations with the people of metro Detroit, we'll identify local issues of priority for voters.

Through the Your Soapbox roadshow, WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit will travel across the region to connect with voters and citizens of all ages to encourage voter participation and hear what is important to their lives. In addition, comprehensive election content will be a significant focus on ClickOnDetroit, which reaches nearly 900,000 unique visitors monthly.

“In 2014, Michiganders were electing a Governor, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representatives and the majority of state offices. Voter turnout was only 43% of Macomb County, 44% of Washtenaw County, 48% of Oakland County and 38% of Wayne County. As a region, we can do better and should do better,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “Everyone should vote their own interests and we, as a non-partisan news organization, need to not only report the stories that are interesting but the policy decisions big and small that affect our viewers.”