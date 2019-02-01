13 marijuana products recalled in Ypsilanti due to failed lab testing

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - State officials have recalled 13 marijuana products from a facility in Ypsilanti Township because they failed lab testing.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued a health and safety advisory due to the sale of these marijuana products:

Afghan Kush -- Failed for cadmium and chemical residue.

ATF -- Failed for chemical residue.

Chiquita Banana -- Failed for chemical residue.

Flo -- Failed for moisture content.

Gas Monkey -- Failed for chemical residue.

Green Crack -- Failed for arsenic, chemical residue and moisture content.

Gorilla Grip -- Failed for chemical residue and moisture content.

Kimbo Kush -- Failed for chemical residue.

Querkle -- Failed for chemical residue.

Sugar Black Rose -- Failed for arsenic and chemical residue.

Sunset Bubba Kush -- Failed for moisture content.

Sunset Sherbet -- Failed for moisture content.

Wonderdog -- Failed for chemical residue and moisture content.

The products were sold between Nov. 14 and Jan. 22 at The Patient Station at 539 South Huron Street in Ypsilanti Township, officials said.

Anyone who has these products in their possession should return them to The Patient Station for disposal, officials said.

The Patient Station must notify patients or caregivers who purchased the products involved in the recall, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.