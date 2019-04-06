Annual Michigan Cannabis Cup festival returns to Clio this summer

CLIO, Mich. - High Times is bringing the annual Cannabis Cup to Clio in June.

The event will be held June 8 and 9 at the Auto City Speedway. Ticket prices range from $45 for a single admission to $150 for a two-day VIP ticket. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

The performers for the event haven't been announced yet, but an announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

In previous years, only those with a medical marijuana card could attend the event. Because cannabis has been legalized in Michigan, anyone over the age of 21 can attend this year.

The Cannabis Cup brings together people in the cannabis industry and crowns winners in different categories. In past events, competitions have been held for best booth, best glass, best product, best edible, best preroll and more.

More information is available online here.

