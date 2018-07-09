Autism, arthritis approved, depression, anxiety denied for medical marijuana treatment in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - Several medical conditions have been added to the list of ailments that qualify for medical marijuana treatment in Michigan.

The 11 new conditions approved are:

• Arthritis

• Autism

• Chronic Pain

• Colitis

• Inflammatory Bowel Disease

• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

• Parkinson’s

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Spinal Cord Injury

• Tourette’s Syndrome

• Ulcerative Colitis

Several other medical conditions were denied:

• Anxiety

• Asthma

• Brain Injury

• Depression

• Diabetes

• Gastric Ulcer

• Non-Severe and Non-Chronic Pain

• Organ Transplant

• Panic Attacks

• Schizophrenia

• Social Anxiety Disorder

Effective immediately, the newly approved eleven conditions are now added to the following current list of debilitating medical conditions already approved for medical marijuana in the state of Michigan:

• Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

• Cancer

• Glaucoma

• Positive status for Human Immunodeficiency Virus

• Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome

• Hepatitis C

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

• Crohn's Disease

• Agitation of Alzheimer's disease

• Nail Patella, or the treatment of these conditions.

• A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following:

o Cachexia or Wasting Syndrome

o Severe and chronic pain

o Severe nausea

o Seizures, including but not limited to those characteristic of epilepsy

o Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those characteristic of multiple sclerosis

“With the changes in state law to include marihuana-infused products, and the advancement of marihuana research, and upon the recommendation of the panel members, I’ve added these eleven conditions to the approved list,” said LARA Director Shelly Edgerton. “I’d like to thank the members of the review panel for their hard work in discussing these petitions and making their recommendations."

