Berkley holds town hall meeting over potential ban on recreational marijuana shops

BERKLEY, Mich. - The city of Berkley is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday over a potential ban on shops that would sell recreational cannabis.

Watch the video above for Steve Garagiola's full story.

The law legalizing recreational marijuana was passed by Michigan voters in November. Now, cities across the state are trying to decide if they want to allow shops to open up or not.

The town hall meeting in Berkley is a chance for residents to speak up before City Council makes any decisions.

The town hall meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.