Changes made to application period for Pontiac Medical Marijuana Provisioning Centers

PONTIAC, Mich. - Due to a moratorium approved by the Pontiac City Council on the acceptance of Medical Marijuana applications until Nov. 6, the 21-day application period will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. and end on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.

The City of Pontiac voters approved a Medical Marijuana ballot proposal in August 2018. The reason the application period has been changed from September to November is an amendment to the zoning ordinance is under technical review.

After the technical review is completed by the planning division, the planning commission will then make a recommendation to the city council on the amendment.

The city clerk’s office will begin to accept applications again for grower, processor, secure transporter and safety compliance on Nov. 6 after the moratorium on the acceptance of medical marijuana applications ends.

These applications will be accepted Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. only. More information on these types of applications is available here.

The City of Pontiac Medical Marijuana Ordinance (Ordinance #2357 B) directs the clerk to assess, evaluate, score and rank all applications in order to receive a permit to operate a provisioning center submitted during the 21-day application period in November.

The Clerk will award permits to the twenty 20 highest scoring applicants based on a 130 point scale.

Five permits will be awarded in each of the four medical marijuana overlay districts for a total of 20. The districts are Cesar, Chavez, Downtown, Non-Overlay and Walton Blvd.

Matthew Neale, Esq., of Miller Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. has served as one of the Clerk’s professional experts and has assisted with developing the scoring criteria guide and matrix that aligns with Ordinance #2357(B) for provision centers.

“I want to make sure this is a fair process to all applicants who apply. This is why all city employees and contractors who are a part of the application review process will have to sign a conflict of interest disclosure statement/affidavit” said Clerk Garland Doyle.

In addition, the city council adopted the Provisioning Center Community Benefits Agreement Ordinance to ensure that Pontiac residents benefit from the industry.

The ordinance allows developers of provisioning centers to enter into Community Benefits Agreements that identify potential negative aspects of such developments and identify proportional community benefits to the City of Pontiac to rectify those negative aspects.

The City of Pontiac recognizes amenities, benefits or commitments for the following purposes as community benefits:

(a) Roads; Infrastructure, Road Repair, Potholes; Road Matching

(b) Parks, Park Safety (cameras), Law Enforcement

(c) High School Pool, Hawthorne Park (Water Park), Neighborhood Revitalization Plan

(d) Job Training and Employment, Transitional Programs (previously incarcerated)

(e) Library and Literacy, Health Initiative Education

(f) Business Development Fund (to assist City of Pontiac residents with funding for businesses and with starting and growing businesses)

Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman vetoed the Community Benefits Ordinance adopted by the City Council on Aug. 27.

The City Council will meet on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the second floor of the Pontiac City Hall to determine if they are going to override the mayor’s veto of this ordinance that provides community benefits to Pontiac residents.

