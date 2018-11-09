Chesterfield Township officials working out how to manage recreational marijuana

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan is the first state in the Midwest to allow recreational marijuana, but that doesn't mean recreational cannabis shops will be appearing anytime soon.

Local communities will decide if they want to allow recreational shops or not. If they decide to allow businesses in their communities they will be eligible for a part of the tax revenue it generates.

“Every local government is really in a tough spot right now trying to sort it all out,” said Chesterfield Township Supervisor Dan Acciavatti.

Acciavatti is putting together a cannabis commission to look at the issue from panning, zoning, code and a law enforcement perspective.

“We’re under a very confusing maze of laws that are handed down to us which is basically putting local communities like ours in a position of almost making it impossible to craft a best practice policy on how to deal with this new industry,” he said.

The state of Michigan will decide how to license and regulate marijuana. The process with medical marijuana has been long and drawn out.

Recreational marijuana will likely be legal by December, but stores probably won't start appearing for at least a year while the details are decided.

“I think the vision of the electorate is for this to be treated like alcohol,” Acciavatti said. “Getting there is something that has to be done slowly and thoughtfully."

