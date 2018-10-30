City of Monroe makes plan for possible legalization of recreational marijuana

MONROE, Mich. - Metro Detroit communities are lining up to try to get ahead of the controversy surrounding the recreational marijuana proposal in Michigan.

The city of Monroe has decided it is going to opt out of recreational marijuana, but officials said it's not because they're against it.

Mayor Robert Clark, a former Michigan State Police major, put forward an ordinance for Monroe to opt out. He said he's not doctrinaire about the drug.

"It just allows us time," Clark said. "I wouldn't want to see where, let's say, it passes and then somebody came in and starts establishing any of the choices because we don't have things in a land use because it's not come up before or were it could or would not be permitted."

Monroe City Council members said they are not looking to change people's minds. Around town, residents on both sides are carefully watching the controversial idea that pot will sell openly and under state supervision.

"I believe it's probably going to become a problem because I don't think that there is enough enforcement out there that will be able to control this," a resident said.

"I'm not in favor and I'm a marijuana advocate," another resident said. "I feel like it would bring a lot of revenue."

One of the corners of Prop. 1 allows residents such as Monroe to put a local marijuana question on the local ballot if a city opts out.

Clark is concerned that the city isn't ready and needs to prepare. The ordinance will get the ball rolling.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.