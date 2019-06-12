Detroit-based cannabis group plans 10 Michigan stores by end of 2020

A Detroit-born cannabis and lifestyle brand is planning to open several Michigan stores by the end of 2020.

Common Citizen announced this week plans to open the largest cannabis cultivation and processing facility in the state. The group, led by childhood friends Michael Elias, David Yostos and Joseph Jarvis, says they focus on a people-first approach.

"We recognized that the people of Michigan and across the United States – our common citizens – deserve better. They deserve access to safe, quality cannabis and they deserve it now," says CEO Michael Elias.

"Cannabis meets people's diverse common needs, such as the treatment of anxiety, reprieve from chronic pain, enhancing creativity and fitness pursuits or the freedom to de-stress after a hard week at work. The need for some form of relief is a fact of life everyone has in common. Through a commitment to operational excellence and patient safety, we're offering a wide range of human-centered cannabis products and experiences that will keep customer well-being at its core."

Common Citizen will be opening its manufacturing and R&D headquarters in Marshall, Michigan later this summer with a scale capacity up to 1.2-million-square-feet, which is estimated to create 400 jobs over the next five years.

The retail store and its eCommerce counterpart sell a variety of cannabis products such as flowers, oils, vape pens and edibles available in a variety of delivery methods.

In addition, Common Citizen sells non-cannabis products through the House of Commons, a coffee shop within the provisioning center where high quality branded merchandise can be purchased, while sipping on finely curated coffee and learning about cannabis in a relaxing environment.

Common Citizen said it's anticipating opening a total of five retail locations by the end of 2019, and another five by the end of 2020. They also plan to offer delivery.

Common Citizen also said it will create funding to provide a minimum of $100,000 annually towards needs across the communities they call home, starting with the following store openings in 2019:

Flint, Michigan

Lansing, Michigan

Battle Creek, Michigan

Hazel Park, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan

"It's always been about putting patients first," explains Elias. "If people are secondary to the product, then we fail to capture the full potential of this exceptional tipping point in cannabis we're facing in Michigan and across the country. That's why we didn't begin any production or deep operational planning until we had a very intimate understanding of people's stories and their unique physical, mental, wellness and creative needs."

