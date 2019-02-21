Ex-Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson gets preliminary approval for medical marijuana shop

DETROIT - Former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson has been given prequalification status for open a medical marijuana provisioning center in Metro Detroit.

Johnson was previously denied by LARA after applying with another former Lions player, Rob Sims, but appealed the ruling. LARA's Medical Marijuana Licensing Board voted 4-0 to approve on Thursday morning. Thursday's application was Johnson and his wife, Brittney.

The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press reported in December the Michigan Medical Licensing Board denied prequalification status for a venture backed by Johnson and Sims. Cited were minor traffic tickets for Johnson and problems with homes Sims owns in the suburb of Dearborn.

Johnson’s spokesman, John Truscott, said in December the former receiver dealt with the tickets once he learned of them, and Sims has cleared up issues with the houses and received a certificate of occupancy.

The state is working to license medical marijuana business. Voters approved medical marijuana a decade ago and recreational marijuana in November.

Johnson spent nine season with the Detroit Lions before abruptly retiring after the 2015 season.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.