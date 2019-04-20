How dispensaries and venues in Michigan are celebrating 420, the unofficial marijuana holiday

Marijuana dispensaries and venues around Metro Detroit and other parts of Michigan will host cannabis celebrations.

DETROIT - There are plenty of events being held Saturday in celebration of 420, the unofficial national marijuana holiday.

For those who are not aware, 420 refers to the cannabis-themed celebrations that take place annually April 20.

48th annual Hash Bash celebrates victory of legalization in Ann Arbor

But why does 420 represent smoking pot? Some claim the number is drawn from the California criminal codes used to punish the use or distribution of marijuana. The 420 code actually applies to obstructing entry on public land.

Others say it was started by a group of high school students in Marin County, California who called themselves "the Waldos," and would meet at 4:20 p.m. after school to get high.

During the Nov. 6 General Election, Michiganers voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use by a 56 percent-44 percent margin.

Check out the list of celebrations taking place right here:

Kushstock Festival Michigan: From noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, there will be a festival at the Auto City Speedway, located at 10205 North Saginaw in Clio. The festival will feature music, vendors, artists and food trucks. The event is free and open to the public.

420 Canna Expo: About 60 exhibitors are expected to participate in the trade show. It will also feature presentations on marijuana. The event is taking place at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort at

6800 Soaring Eagle Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Marijuana is not allowed on casino grounds. The event is free and open to the public.

Greenhouse: The marijuana dispensary is hosting a barbeque on 420 that will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 103 E. Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake. There will be raffles at the event that medical marijuana cardholders can join.

420 Festival: The 420 Festival will be held in downtown Bangor from 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. There will be vendors, cannabis groups and food trucks there. It is free and open to the public. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Bangor is a city in Van Buren County.

Evergreen Wellness Group: The Detroit dispensary located at 19705 W. Seven Mile Road is hosting an event that will feature entertainment and refreshments from noon to 7 p.m. It is open to marijuana patients.

Utopia Gardens: The Detroit dispensary is hosting a block party from noon to 8 p.m. It will be open to all medical marijuana cardholders. Utopia Gardens is located at 6541 East Lafayette Street.

The Reef: An event will be held at the Detroit based dispensary from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and feature raffles and entertainment. The Reef is located at 6640 East 8 Mile in Detroit.

