If Michigan Prop 1 passes, will you use marijuana? Let's talk about it.

Marijuana is on the Michigan ballot this fall, and polls suggest there's a good chance voters will legalize the use of recreational pot on Nov. 6.

What that a 'yes' vote would mean is still to be determined (it will be a lot like alcohol), but we're curious if you would use marijuana in some form if it does pass. Take our survey below to help us get a better idea of what to expect. This is all non-scientific and for informational purposes only. No personal data will be used for marketing or advertising purposes.

Want to learn more about Proposal 1 or anything else on the ballot? Read our popular election guide (it's one of the most-read stories on ClickOnDetroit as Nov. 6 approaches).

Questions about any of this? Have a story idea? Email us at: clickondetroit@wdiv.com

