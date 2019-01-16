UPDATED: List of Michigan communities who have opted out of recreational marijuana sales

Michigan voters approved a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the state back in November.

Despite the passage, several Michigan communities have decided to opt out of legal marijuana sales. Cities have the choice to temporarily opt out of recreational marijuana sales.

City leaders have cited many reasons for deciding to opt out. Most of them say it's a bad message for youth or something related to school safety.

Some have opted out because of concern for regulations and how things will eventually be handled, with the option to opt back in after things are sorted out.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan on Dec. 6, but sales have not yet started and aren't likely to start until late next year at the earliest.

Municipalities that do decide to opt out are encouraged to notify LARA, but are not required to do so.

Cities like Troy, Pontiac, Livonia, Novi, Birmingham and Monroe have opted out but are not on the list.

Here's the list of opt outs who have notified LARA:

Municipality County Cheshire Township Allegan Overisel Township Allegan Three Oaks Township Berrien Coldwater Township Branch Newberg Township Cass Volinia Township Cass Sault Ste Marie Chippewa Dallas Township Clinton Essex Township Clinton Greenbush Township Clinton Delta Township Eaton Ironwood Gogebic Hillsdale Hillsdale Ingham Township Ingham Williamston Ingham Portland Ionia Caspian Iron Nottawa Township Isabella Brady Township Kalamazoo Charleston Township Kalamazoo Portage Kalamazoo Prairie Ronde Township Kalamazoo Ada Township Kent Almont Township Lapeer Cleveland Township Leelanau Fairfield Township Lenawee Tecumseh Lenawee Brighton Charter Township Livingston Green Oak Charter Township Livingston Iosco Township Livingston Oceola Township Livingston Pentland Township Luce Armada, Village of Macomb Chesterfield Charter Township Macomb Harrison Charter Township Macomb Richmond Township Macomb Frenchtown Charter Township Monroe Monroe Monroe Ashland Township Newaygo Fremont Newaygo Milford, Village of Oakland Northville Oakland Grant Township Oceana Carrollton Township Saginaw Bridgehampton Township Sanilac Brown City Sanilac Carsonville, Village of Sanilac Elmer Township Sanilac Flynn Township Sanilac Lamotte Township Sanilac Maple Valley Township Sanilac Marlette Sanilac Melvin, Village of Sanilac Minden Township Sanilac Port Sanilac, Village of Sanilac Sandusky Sanilac Speaker Township Sanilac Washington Township Sanilac Watertown Township Sanilac Algonac St. Clair Burtchville Township St. Clair Casco Township St. Clair Columbus Township St. Clair Kenockee Township St. Clair Richmond St. Clair St. Clair, City of St. Clair St. Clair Township St. Clair Mottville Township St. Joseph Nottawa Township St. Joseph Sherman Township St. Joseph Sturgis Township St. Joseph Tuscola Township Tuscola Geneva Township Van Buren Allen Park Wayne Grosse Pointe Wayne Plymouth Wayne Riverview Wayne

