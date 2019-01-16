Michigan Marijuana

UPDATED: List of Michigan communities who have opted out of recreational marijuana sales

Michigan legalized recreational pot in December

By Ken Haddad
Michigan voters approved a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the state back in November.

Despite the passage, several Michigan communities have decided to opt out of legal marijuana sales. Cities have the choice to temporarily opt out of recreational marijuana sales.

City leaders have cited many reasons for deciding to opt out. Most of them say it's a bad message for youth or something related to school safety.

Some have opted out because of concern for regulations and how things will eventually be handled, with the option to opt back in after things are sorted out.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan on Dec. 6, but sales have not yet started and aren't likely to start until late next year at the earliest. 

Municipalities that do decide to opt out are encouraged to notify LARA, but are not required to do so. 

Cities like Troy, Pontiac, Livonia, Novi, Birmingham and Monroe have opted out but are not on the list.

Here's the list of opt outs who have notified LARA:

Municipality

County

Cheshire Township

Allegan

Overisel Township

Allegan

Three Oaks Township

Berrien

Coldwater Township

Branch

Newberg Township

Cass

Volinia Township

Cass

Sault Ste Marie

Chippewa

Dallas Township

Clinton

Essex Township

Clinton

Greenbush Township

Clinton

Delta Township

Eaton

Ironwood

Gogebic

Hillsdale

Hillsdale

Ingham Township

Ingham

Williamston

Ingham

Portland

Ionia

Caspian

Iron

Nottawa Township

Isabella

Brady Township

Kalamazoo

Charleston Township

Kalamazoo

Portage

Kalamazoo

Prairie Ronde Township

Kalamazoo

Ada Township

Kent

Almont Township

Lapeer

Cleveland Township

Leelanau

Fairfield Township

Lenawee

Tecumseh

Lenawee

Brighton Charter Township

Livingston

Green Oak Charter Township

Livingston

Iosco Township

Livingston

Oceola Township

Livingston

Pentland Township

Luce

Armada, Village of

Macomb

Chesterfield Charter Township

Macomb

Harrison Charter Township

Macomb

Richmond Township

Macomb

Frenchtown Charter Township

Monroe

Monroe

Monroe

Ashland Township

Newaygo

Fremont

Newaygo

Milford, Village of

Oakland

Northville

Oakland

Grant Township

Oceana

Carrollton Township

Saginaw

Bridgehampton Township

Sanilac

Brown City

Sanilac

Carsonville, Village of

Sanilac

Elmer Township

Sanilac

Flynn Township

Sanilac

Lamotte Township

Sanilac

Maple Valley Township

Sanilac

Marlette

Sanilac

Melvin, Village of

Sanilac

Minden Township

Sanilac

Port Sanilac, Village of

Sanilac

Sandusky

Sanilac

Speaker Township

Sanilac

Washington Township

Sanilac

Watertown Township

Sanilac

Algonac

St. Clair

Burtchville Township

St. Clair

Casco Township

St. Clair

Columbus Township

St. Clair

Kenockee Township

St. Clair

Richmond

St. Clair

St. Clair, City of

St. Clair

St. Clair Township

St. Clair

Mottville Township

St. Joseph

Nottawa Township

St. Joseph

Sherman Township

St. Joseph

Sturgis Township

St. Joseph

Tuscola Township

Tuscola

Geneva Township

Van Buren

Allen Park

Wayne

Grosse Pointe

Wayne

Plymouth

Wayne

Riverview

Wayne

