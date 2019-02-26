Marijuana products recalled in Detroit, Vassar

Several marijuana products from two shops in Detroit and Vassar are being recalled.

The Bureau of Marijuana Regulation (BMR) issued a health and safety advisory due to the sale of marijuana which failed laboratory testing. The products were sold between 12/28/18 and 1/23/19 from Utopia Gardens in Detroit.

In addition, BMR issued an updated bulletin in which one product – Lemon Cake – was added to the original recall of nine products from 664 Vassar, LLC (Elite Wellness Vassar) in Vassar.

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to the provisioning center for proper disposal. The provisioning centers must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.

Utopia Gardens Recall

This recall affects the following marijuana flower products sold between 12/28/2018 and 1/23/2019 from Utopia Gardens – License PC-000079 – located at 6541 E. Lafayette, Detroit, MI:

Utopia Concentrates

1A4050100000641000000075

1A4050100000641000000041

Failed for chemical residue

Utopia Cartridges

1A4050100000641000000066

Failed for chemical residue

664 Vassar LLC Recall (Updated)

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold between 11/13/2018 and 2/1/2019 from Utopia Gardens – License PC-000079 – located at 6541 E. Lafayette, Detroit, MI:

Updated recalled products (2/26/19):

Lemon Cake (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000348

Failed for chemical residue

Original recalled products (2/6/19):

Agent Orange (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000349

Failed for chemical residue

AK Extracts Crumble (Concentrate)

1A405010000089B000000287

Failed for chemical residue

Blue Cheese (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000158

Failed for chemical residue

Detroit Growers Extracts (Edible)

1A405010000089B000000003

Failed for chemical residue

Grand Daddy Purp (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000107

Failed for chemical residue

Ice Cream Cake (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000355

Failed for chemical residue

Lemon Drop (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000246

Failed for chemical residue

Orange Skittles (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000325

Failed for chemical residue and bile tolerant bacteria

Super Lemon OG (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000354

Failed for chemical residue

