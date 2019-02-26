Marijuana products recalled in Detroit, Vassar

Several marijuana products from two shops in Detroit and Vassar are being recalled.
The Bureau of Marijuana Regulation (BMR) issued a health and safety advisory due to the sale of marijuana which failed laboratory testing. The products were sold between 12/28/18 and 1/23/19 from Utopia Gardens in Detroit.
In addition, BMR issued an updated bulletin in which one product – Lemon Cake – was added to the original recall of nine products from 664 Vassar, LLC (Elite Wellness Vassar) in Vassar.
Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to the provisioning center for proper disposal. The provisioning centers must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.
Utopia Gardens Recall
This recall affects the following marijuana flower products sold between 12/28/2018 and 1/23/2019 from Utopia Gardens – License PC-000079 – located at 6541 E. Lafayette, Detroit, MI:
Utopia Concentrates
1A4050100000641000000075
1A4050100000641000000041
Failed for chemical residue
Utopia Cartridges
1A4050100000641000000066
Failed for chemical residue
664 Vassar LLC Recall (Updated)
This recall affects the following marijuana products sold between 11/13/2018 and 2/1/2019 from Utopia Gardens – License PC-000079 – located at 6541 E. Lafayette, Detroit, MI:
Updated recalled products (2/26/19):
Lemon Cake (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000348
Failed for chemical residue
Original recalled products (2/6/19):
Agent Orange (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000349
Failed for chemical residue
AK Extracts Crumble (Concentrate)
1A405010000089B000000287
Failed for chemical residue
Blue Cheese (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000158
Failed for chemical residue
Detroit Growers Extracts (Edible)
1A405010000089B000000003
Failed for chemical residue
Grand Daddy Purp (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000107
Failed for chemical residue
Ice Cream Cake (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000355
Failed for chemical residue
Lemon Drop (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000246
Failed for chemical residue
Orange Skittles (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000325
Failed for chemical residue and bile tolerant bacteria
Super Lemon OG (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000354
Failed for chemical residue
