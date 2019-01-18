Marijuana products recalled in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. - The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued a health and safety advisory due to the sale of marijuana which failed laboratory testing.

The products were sold between Dec. 14 to Jan. 3 at Indica, LLC.

This recall affects the following products sold from Indica, LLC located at 1090 north Huron River Drive.

Black Cherry Pie Buds

1A4050100000CE5000000364

Failed for chemical residue

Punch Shatter 1g

1A4050100000CE5000000112

Failed for residual solvents

Gorilla Dosha Buds

1A4050100000CE5000000299

Failed for chemical residue

OG 18 Shatter .5g

1A4050100000CE5000000142

Failed for chemical residue

Galactic Meds Polar Bar R.S.O. 1g

1A4050100000CE5000000200

Failed for chemical residue

Purple Kush Buds

1A4050100000CE5000000216

Failed for total yeast and mold and chemical residue.

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to Indica, LLC for proper disposal. Indica, LLC must notify patients or caregivers who purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.

All affected medical marijuana has a label affixed to the container that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that obtained the marijuana product, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana product.

